Mike Klein, associate professor and program director of the Justice and Peace Studies Program, is one of 11 artists to chosen to create public sculptures for the city of Dubuque's Art on the River Program. The temporary art exhibit is themed "Resiliency Flows," as reported by the Telegraph Herald. His work is titled "We Are All Downstream" and reflects on human engagement with the Mississippi River and the resiliency of the world.
