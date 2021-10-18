In the News: A white boomer and a young Black poet honor Lake Street with collection of poetry and art

St. Thomas student and poet Rashaunea Ambers-Winston collaborated with Minneapolis resident Susan Shields to create Lake Street Speaks: A Collection of Poetry & Art for Social Justice. Their work is featured in an article by the Star Tribune.



From the article: Ambers-Winston, now a student at the University of St. Thomas, has been writing poetry for years, and has her own website. She also sells decorative prints of her poems in colorful frames she creates. They're cheerful wall hangings, but for Ambers-Winston, writing poetry also provides a safe place to process tough emotions, especially when living in a neighborhood that often doesn't feel safe. When she was 15, her oldest brother died in gun violence.