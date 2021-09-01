In the News: Altman, controversial Wisconsin priest, still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Law professor and canon lawyer Charles Reid Jr. commented for the National Catholic Reporter on the actions of controversial Wisconsin priest Father James Altman. Altman was recently placed under a decree by Bishop William Callahan, but his more recent actions may be in violation of that decree.
Article Spotlights
In the News: How To Sleep BetterIn the News
In the News: A resilient displayIn the News
In the News: Ask the consultantIn the News
Latest from Our Publications
>
St. Thomas Day AwardsAlumni
>
>