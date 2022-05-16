In the News: Ameeta Jaiswal-Dale on Her Company Panache

Finance professor Ameeta Jaiswal-Dale is featured in an article by the Star Tribune on her company Panache, a beverage company that specializes in creating juices that are infused with ingredients to provide additional health benefits.



From the article: For Minneapolis-based Panache, that means infusing apple juice with ingredients like ginger and turmeric for their anti-inflammatory properties and other benefits. The company has enjoyed a steady rise from farmers markets to local grocery stores in recent years as more consumers seek a health and wellness boost from everyday food and drink.



"Putting functionality on the forefront is conscious eating, for lack of a better term," said Panache CEO and co-founder Ameeta Jaiswal-Dale. "And I think most people now want to eat consciously."

