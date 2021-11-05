In the News: As Biden re-enters global climate conversation, Minnesota eyes potential impacts

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham commented for KARE 11 News on the issue of climate change following President Biden's speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.



From the article: "If we are at the table, and if we are leaders, we can help craft the agreements that will not only solve the climate problem, but also bring jobs to the United States and Minnesota,” Abraham said.



“You absolutely want the United States to be in a leadership position.”



On top of that, if the Biden team can get Congress to approve his idea to set aside over $500 billion to fight climate change, Abraham says Minnesota is in a good place to land many of those jobs and could become a leader in renewable energy.