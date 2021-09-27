Senior executive fellow at the Opus College of Business Daniel McLaughlin wrote a piece for the Star Tribune on how the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped health care and how employers are impacted by those changes.



From the column: Employers are also creating new, flexible working arrangements for their employees with a mix of remote work and in-person connections. Because the health care system has also adopted this mixed model of care delivery, each employee will have the ability to mix both their work for the organization and meeting the health care needs for themselves and their families.