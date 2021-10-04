In the News: Ask a consultant - What is the best way to audit diversity initiatives?

Assistant professor of management Ernest Owens explains for the Star Tribune why it is crucial for organizations to audit their diversity initiatives to ensure that outcomes are met.



From the column: Simply naming the issue and sporadically attaching funding — without clear actions — becomes a comfortable substitute for change. A clear definition of the problem and a well-defined project plan is essential. This will help the team navigate continuously changing contexts and effectively engage with hands-off leadership. Ultimately, this positions the team to take on the vast set of deliverables required for lasting transformation.



DEI, as all processes, requires a clear strategic goal. What is the DEI initiative creating, and what new system will be enacted? A project needs a baseline from which to make measurable goals and to improve.