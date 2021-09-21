Dean of the School of Education at St. Thomas Kathlene Holmes Campbell recently participated in “Reimagining Teacher Preparation Together."
In the News: At Impact Academy, Dean Kathlene Campbell workshops equitable improvements to educator preparation

Dean of the School of Education Kathlene Campbell was interviewed by Deans for Impact about her educator-preparation program and how she is preparing educators to have conversations about important issues such as race. She also discusses her role as a 2021 Impact Fellow and how that role will allow her to reach her goals as a dean.
