In the News: Bannon's subpoena snub sets up big decision for Biden DOJ

Law professor Mark Osler comments in a nationally distributed article by The Hill on the significance of former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon's decision to reject a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.



From the article: “That’s going to be something that will be considered at the highest levels at DOJ, and what they're going to consider with any referral like that is how strong of a case is it, and even if it’s readily provable — how important is it that we do this?” said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches law at the University of St. Thomas.