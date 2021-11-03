In the News: Biblical scholar Penchansky pens a new book on the Qur'an

Theology professor Dr. David Penchansky is featured in an article by the MyVillager newspaper for his newest book titled Solomon and the Ant: the Qur'an in Conversation with the Bible.



From the article: Penchansky, who was involved in the creation of the Islamic Christian Center at St. Thomas, was fascinated by the Muslim claim that anyone who reads the Qur'an with an open mind will inevitably recognize it as a divine work. "I thought that was a very interesting challenge to make," he said. There is something magical about reading the Qur'an in Arabic, he added, and he resolved to memorize passages and to chant them "in my weakened approximation of a chant."