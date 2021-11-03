Story In the News

In the News: Building Sustainable Apps to Meet Unique Community Needs

Ryan Blake and Thaddaeus Dahlberg in the ITS department at St. Thomas were recognized by Salesforce’s Pro Bono Week blog for their contribution to building the Summit Events App, a free, open source events management app for nonprofits and educational institutions. The app supports the full events lifecycle.

From the blog: “In my professional career, I’ve always tried to find a way to give back to an industry that’s provided me with so much,” says Ryan Blake, Summit Events project co-lead and Enterprise CRM Director at University of St. Thomas. “This project has also really elevated my Salesforce knowledge and experience.”

