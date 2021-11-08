In the News: David Alexander on Car Insurance Marketing

Associate professor of marketing David Alexander was featured in an article by WalletHub about car insurance marketing. He was quoted as an expert on the use of celebrity endorsements within the car insurance industry.



From the article: For car insurance companies, celebrity endorsers offer a way of introducing themselves to customers who do not want to be bothered. I think it is also a signal that a car insurance company is not trying to differentiate on price. The celebrity provides the introduction, and the car insurance company works to create a package that includes whatever features appeal to the consumer which justifies the price.