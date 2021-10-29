In the News: Osler on Executive Privilege

Law professor Mark Osler commented for Politifact on former president Trump's and Steve Bannon's attempts to use executive privilege in the investigation of the events of Jan. 6.



From the article: Legal experts said that any executive privilege claim Bannon may make would be even more of a longshot than Trump’s, since Bannon left his White House job in August 2017, while the documents being sought are related to events in 2020 and 2021.



A claim by a former official who was out of the administration by the time of the events at issue would be "novel," said Mark Osler, a University of St. Thomas law professor. "I would be shocked if these claims are found persuasive, but I am shocked a lot these days."