In the News: Ed Clark Appointed to State Technology Advisory Council

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have appointed Ed Clark, St. Thomas CIO and chief digital officer, to a term on the Technology Advisory Council. Clark will serve on the council until Jan. 2, 2023.

The Technology Advisory Council advises the commissioner of Minnesota IT Services on the development and implementation of a state information technology plan, critical information technology initiatives for the state, standards for state information architecture, and management of the state enterprise technology fund.