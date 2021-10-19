In the News: Employers need to take nuanced approach to going back to the office

Opus College of Business faculty member Rod Hagedorn wrote a column for the Star Tribune on how employers need to take nuanced approach to going back to the office.



From the column: The organizations that were not able to adapt nor able to switch to remote forms of working quickly are the ones that really struggled during the pandemic. The ones who were able to switch over to remote work came through the pandemic just fine.



Recent surveys indicate that most employers would prefer to have their employees come back to the office full time, but we are balancing that against a tight labor market. It is becoming more difficult to find talented professionals.