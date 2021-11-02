In the News: Even when on national TV, allegations of police misconduct regularly ignored by internal affairs

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on the validity of internal affairs investigations within police departments, and why questionable actions by police officers are often justified by their departments.



From the article: In an interview earlier this year, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas told 5 INVESTIGATES why she believes internal affairs investigations are a farce.



“The reason it's farcical is that there are so many consistent examples of internal affairs departments, reviewing what seems like fairly obvious misconduct, and finding a way to justify it,” Rachel Moran said.



In Minnesota, details about an officers’ misconduct are not public information unless that officer receives some level of discipline, which cannot happen without an internal affairs investigation. That means the public has no way of knowing about allegations of wrongful arrests, illegal searches and excessive force unless a lawsuit is filed or it happens on live television.