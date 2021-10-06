In the News: Everyday Minnesotans help protect state’s treasure – the loon

Emerging Media Department clinical faculty member Greg Vandegrift produced a story for Kare 11 News on how local Minnesotans are working to protect the state bird, the loon.



From the story: Tucked in the woods just north of Duluth, Jacobs Lake covers less than 100 acres, but resident Nancy Jordan’s work here has made a sizeable contribution to supporting Minnesota’s 12,000 loons, the largest statewide population in the Lower 48.