In the News: Grant Loven getting used to life in purple for the Tommies

St. Thomas senior Grant Loven is featured in an article by The Rink Live on his role on the St. Thomas men's hockey team.



From the Article: “Grant is just one of those guys who every day brings 100 percent effort. He’s quiet and just goes about his business and works hard,” said Tommies coach Rico Blasi. “For him, all his chances and his goals will come from hard work and just being tenacious on the puck. That’s what he does best. He’s like a dog on a bone, and you’ve got to let him do that.”



Loven played in nine games for the Tommies at the D-III level last winter, averaging a point-per-game. He has three points in six games for St. Thomas heading into their first true home series of the season, versus Ferris State this weekend at St. Thomas Ice Arena. A soft-spoken player who would prefer to let his on-ice work speak for him, Loven credits linemates Aaron Swanson and Andrew Kangas for the point production last weekend at Lake State.