In the News: Grants at St. Thomas Make Higher Education More Attainable

Engineering professor Dr. Katherine Acton spoke with FOX 9 about the nearly $1.5 million grant that the School of Engineering has received from the National Science Foundation to make higher education more affordable for transfer students.

From the article: "It’s always important to give people with high potential, the means to achieve that potential," said Dr. Katherine Acton, an engineering professor at the university.



The money will fund scholarships for more than 30 transfer students pursuing degrees in civil, computer, electrical or mechanical engineering.



"There’s certainly a lot of focus on diversity, equity and inclusion," she said.