In the News: Great Halloween Blizzard of '91? Don't tell us again. OK, tell us

Psychology professor Greg Robinson-Riegler comments for MPR News on the Great Halloween Blizzard of '91 in Minnesota, and why so many Minnesotans continue to remember that event today.



From the article: That’s why people who lived through the Halloween Blizzard continue to talk about it 30 years later, said University of St. Thomas psychology professor Greg Robinson-Riegler.



“I liken it to … a ‘perfect storm’ for memory,” said Robinson-Riegler, who researches memory and emotion. “Everything that would make something memorable was happening at that time.”