In the News: Help Wanted – Labor Shortage Points to Deeper Needs in Society

Director of the Center for Catholic Studies Michael Naughton comments for the National Catholic Register on the national labor shortage and how it affects societal poverty.



From the article: Naughton, who directs the Center for Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas, says that beyond the negative impact the labor shortage is having on organizations’ productivity — which is affecting everything from the global supply chain to significant drops in profit — it is also fostering a form of “institutional poverty.” Not engaging in the workforce cuts off a significant source of belonging and participation for many, especially those who don’t have strong ties to other institutions, like family or church.