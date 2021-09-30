Director of the Center for Catholic Studies Michael Naughton comments for the National Catholic Register on the national labor shortage and how it affects societal poverty.
From the article: Naughton, who directs the Center for Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas, says that beyond the negative impact the labor shortage is having on organizations’ productivity — which is affecting everything from the global supply chain to significant drops in profit — it is also fostering a form of “institutional poverty.” Not engaging in the workforce cuts off a significant source of belonging and participation for many, especially those who don’t have strong ties to other institutions, like family or church.
In the News: Help Wanted – Labor Shortage Points to Deeper Needs in Society
