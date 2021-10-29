In the News: Holiday Shopping At Mercy Of Prolonged Pandemic-Era Supply Chain Interruptions

Operations and supply chain management professor Kyle Goldschmidt commented for WCCO News on the shipping delays Americans can expect this holiday season as the supply chain is still experiences delays due to the lasting effects of the pandemic.



From the article: “What I’m really concerned about for the holiday season is getting the product from the customers to the consumers,” University of St. Thomas professor Kyle Goldschmidt said.



Goldschmidt teaches on the now coveted subject of supply chain flow.



“This is something I studied and never expected it to be super popular,” he said.



As the supply chain is seeing unprecedented interruptions, he says the stay-at-home surge in ordering caused a shipping slowdown.