Artika Tyner poses for a portrait in the skyway between Opus Hall and Terrence Murphy Hall in Minneapolis.
Story In the News

In the News: How to Be an Inclusive Leader for Justice and Equality

Posted on By Media Mentions
Bloomberg law logo

Founding director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice Dr. Artika R. Tyner wrote a piece for Bloomberg Law on how leaders can become more inclusive and incorporate better standards for justice and equality within their organizations.

From the article: An inclusive leader recognizes commonalities and differences while fostering mutual respect, affirming the cultural heritage of others, and building trust. This is an ongoing process of self-reflection, learning, and growth with the practice of cultural agility at its center. 

Being culturally agile focuses on your ability to develop self-awareness, be open to challenging your perspectives, and willingness to step outside your comfort zone.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications