In the News: How to Be an Inclusive Leader for Justice and Equality

Founding director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice Dr. Artika R. Tyner wrote a piece for Bloomberg Law on how leaders can become more inclusive and incorporate better standards for justice and equality within their organizations.



From the article: An inclusive leader recognizes commonalities and differences while fostering mutual respect, affirming the cultural heritage of others, and building trust. This is an ongoing process of self-reflection, learning, and growth with the practice of cultural agility at its center.



Being culturally agile focuses on your ability to develop self-awareness, be open to challenging your perspectives, and willingness to step outside your comfort zone.