In the News: Is Medicaid estate recovery deepening inequities in Minnesota?

Law professor John Kantke comments for the USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism on the effects of the Medicaid Estate Recovery program in relation to inequities in Minnesota.



From the article: “We’re in danger of disincentivizing some of these ambitions that we have of saving for retirement or purchasing a home,” said John Kantke, a University of St. Thomas professor and attorney at Estate and Elder Law Services in Minneapolis. “If I know ahead of time that if I go into a care facility I’m going to lose every cent of that down to my last $3,000, then owning a home isn’t as significant. It’s much more temporary, and it’s not something that I can think of as benefitting my children.”