School of Engineering professor John Abraham teaches a class in the John Roach Center for the Liberal Arts auditorium.
In the News: John Abraham on Climate Change

Posted on By Media Mentions

Engineering professor and climate change expert John Abraham shared his expertise as extreme weather and hurricanes dominate headlines.

Abraham commented on the effects of Hurricane Ida on the East Coast and explained his predictions for major storms in the future. Watch online.

Abraham was a guest on MPR's "Climate Cast" to talk about climate change and major hurricanes. Abraham described a new climate pattern of "weather on steroids." Listen online.

As a guest on WCCO Radio's "Paul and Jordana Show," Abraham also talked about climate change as weather extremes continue to set records. Listen online.

