In the News: Judge concerned about lack of investigation, discipline for officers accused of excessive force on journalists

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for KSTP News on a recent decision by a federal judge to ban police officers from using force on journalists.



From the article: The head of the Minnesota State Patrol testified in court earlier this year that he didn’t “pursue the matter further” because a formal complaint was never filed.



“It's just a great example, because, of course, they knew about the conduct, of course, they had the opportunity to look into it … and they chose not to do it,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas.