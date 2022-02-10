In the News: Kevin Henderson on Women in the Workforce

Business professor Kevin Henderson comments for WCCO News on the current gender gap in the workforce as fewer women are returning to work following the effects of the pandemic.



From the Article: University of St. Thomas business professor Kevin Henderson noted that many of these unfulfilled jobs are with women who chose not to go back to their jobs. He says there are several reasons behind that.



Henderson said they include disruptions to child care and schools, and women tending to take on caregiver roles more than men.



“Women report higher burnout than men,” Henderson said. “Companies need to find ways to offer that flexibility and burnout is a problem so they need to find ways to help alleviate that.”