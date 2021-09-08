In the News: Lake City Rotary Club Rides Pandemic Cookbook Wave

Greg Vandegrift, clinical faculty member in the emerging media department and lead adviser for TommieMedia, St. Thomas' student-run news organization, produced a KARE-TV Extra, "Lake City Rotary Club Rides Pandemic Cookbook Wave."
Reporting from Lake City, Minnesota, Vandegrift's story highlights how the town's rotary club came up with a "recipe to ride out the pandemic - a cookbook." A creative way to continue fundraising during quarantine, the cookbook isn't really just a recipes, which landed this small-town project in The New York Times.