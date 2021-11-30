In the News: Mark Osler on the Jan. 6 Panel

Law professor Mark Osler commented for The Hill on the possible consequences of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 deciding to subpoena Alex Jones and Roger Stone.



From the article: Some warn that the two may seek to capitalize off their involvement with the committee and threaten to undermine an investigation Democrats have sought to imbue with gravity.



“They risk legitimizing Alex Jones and Roger Stone to some degree as people that have a valid role in the conversation,” said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches law at the University of St. Thomas.