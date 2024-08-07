In the News: Mark Osler on Walz as a VP Candidate

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently published an article in The Hill, making the case for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the best option for a vice presidential candidate alongside Kamala Harris. Walz was chosen as the VP nominee on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

From the article:

As a scholar of clemency at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, I went to Walz’s first hearing and watched with great interest.

I saw him as humble, human and emotionally engaged in the stories that came before him – those of both the petitioners and the victims of crime who testified. He nodded a lot as he listened, and sometimes he seemed on the verge of tears himself.

In a long-form article for The New York Times, Dan Barry quoted the governor describing his approach as, “You just try to do the best you can.”