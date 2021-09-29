In the News: Minnesota nonprofit Planting People Growing Justice cultivates leadership

Dr. Artika Tyner is featured in an article by the Star Tribune on the nonprofit organization she founded called Planting People Growing Justice. From the article: "Planting People Growing Justice is a nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting literacy and diversity in books with an ultimate goal of inspiring leadership and social change," Tyner said.

The organization publishes and distributes books from authors of color to teach the importance of social change through education, training and community outreach. The hope is that kids will be more interested in reading when they see themselves in the story.