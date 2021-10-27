In the News: Minnesota Untold – Black & Blue

Founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams spoke with KMSP News about the parallels between the current tensions between Minneapolis citizens and the police force and the political tensions between the two groups that occurred in the 1960s.



From the article: "They (the public) saw their world collapsing, and they responded by electing a ‘strong man’ in Stenvig whom they believed could bring back law and order," said Yohuru Williams, an historian and director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas.



"I think we're at the precipice of a very similar moment today, as Minneapolitans turn on their televisions to protests, with the memory of the rebellion from last summer, and the flames that engulfed this community. They have a choice. We're at a crossroads," Williams said.