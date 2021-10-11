In the News: Minnesota's workforce shortage causes headaches for hospitality industry, but good news may be ahead

Opus College of Business Professor Dave Vang comments for KSTP News on the workforce shortage within Minnesota.



From the article: "A lot of people have adjusted their lifestyles to less spending, so it takes less income without working to survive than maybe it did in the past,” Vang notes. "Restaurant owners might have to find that they have to pick up their wages a bit, not just to match whatever government income these individuals might have, but also make it worthwhile to give up their time to actually come into work."