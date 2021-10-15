In the News: Paris Pollution Is Costing the City Nearly $4.3 Million a Day

Professor of thermal and fluid sciences John Abraham comments for Travel + Leisure on the growing pollution problem in the city of Paris.



From the article: “Paris is experiencing a double whammy of many high polluting vehicles combined with a week of weather that [has] not blown the pollutants away,” he said.



France has long relied on diesel fuel, particularly after the government began subsidizing it in the 20th century. The high volume of diesel cars in Paris is seen as one of the city’s major pollution obstacles.