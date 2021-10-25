In the News: Pelosi on Filibuster Carveout - Voting Rights "Fundamental"

Founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, Dr. Yohuru Williams spoke with CNN News on the filibuster within Congress that is preventing legislation related to voting rights from passing.

From the newscast: "There is a larger issue here about frustrating the will of the American democratic process. People should be concerned about taking this issue on because it fundamentally restricts and pushes back the ability of the Senate to do its job," said Williams. "American democracy has reached a critical juncture."