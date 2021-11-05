In the News: Police, Mpls. residents caught in mutual contempt

Law professor Mark Osler wrote a piece for the Star Tribune on the relationship between the citizens of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis police force.



From the article: "Can this relationship be saved? As always, only if both sides approach the project with humility, openness and a true desire to change. It is hard to see that in a police department that has offered little measurable evidence that its culture has genuinely changed. In that absence, the feelings of many in the community remain unchanged, as well.



I don't urge voters one way or the other on the referendum regarding police in Minneapolis. I am not a resident of the city; I don't pretend to have that authority. As a person who has spent his career as a prosecutor, a teacher and a student of criminal law, though, I will advise this: Unless the hard work of prying out this toxic contempt is done, little will get better."