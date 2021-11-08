In the News: Rachel Moran and Mark Osler on Charter Amendments

Law professors Rachel Moran and Mark Osler comment for NBC News on the the failure of the Minneapolis charter amendment that would have enacted a department of public safety instead of a police department.



From the article: Moran said she suspects the initiative may have failed because residents were voting for a mayor and City Council members who, if the measure had succeeded, would have determined what the new department would look like, without knowing who would be in those roles.



Like Moran, Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minnesota, said he didn't believe the failed measure would hinder efforts to change the culture of police departments elsewhere in the country.