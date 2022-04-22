In the News: Rachel Moran on Police Internal Investigations

Law professor Rachel Moran's opinions on police internal investigations are quoted in an article by Reuters on the Texas Rangers' recent findings within the police system in Texas.



From the article: Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minnesota, called the entire notion of internal police investigations a “farce” that even children might find laughable in a 2016 law review article.



“Police departments across the country rubber-stamp their officers’ overuse of force,” Moran wrote, pointing to a 2012 survey showing that most Connecticut police departments actually deterred people from filing misconduct complaints, and that officers sometimes simply refused to conduct internal investigations in cities around the country, including Newark, New Orleans and Denver.



“Many cities, recognizing the futility of relying on police departments to police themselves, have attempted to institute various forms of civilian oversight,” Moran noted.