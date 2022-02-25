Rachel Paulose
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Moran on the Verdict of the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Rachel Paulose discussed with WCCO Radio the guilty verdicts given by the jury in the federal civil rights trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

Listen to the full conversation here:

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications