In the News: Rachel Paulose on Developments in Former President’s Civil Fraud Trial

“I think it depends on who the audience is, and he clearly views the audience as an office judge. As you pointed out, there are no cameras in the courtroom and there’s no jury in the courtroom, but he clearly views the audience as the general voting population and so it’s very hard to control a witness – any prosecutor or any lawyer can tell you that – and so he’s not just answering the questions simply. He’s giving a campaign speech from the witness box because this is a part of his theme, that all these trials and this case, in particular, are not about finding truth. They are about persecuting him and about interfering in the election, the upcoming presidential election." – Rachel Paulose