In the News: Rachel Paulose on Violent Crime in the Twin Cities

Law professor Rachel Paulose commented for the St. Paul Pioneer Press on the recent announcement of the federal violent crimes strategy by Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. She explains why this new strategy will be important to decrease the violent crime rates within the Twin Cities.

From the article:

Former Minnesota U.S. Attorney Rachel Kunjummen Paulose commended Luger and his office on Tuesday, saying the effort recognizes that violent crime in the Twin Cities is “out of control and the federal government has a role to play in addressing the crime spike.”