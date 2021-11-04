In the News: Ranking Every Team in Men’s College Basketball

St. Thomas men's basketball team is featured in an article by Sports Illustrated that ranks every college basketball team in the country. St. Thomas was ranked 274, and named as a team to watch as they make the jump from D-III to D-I.



From the article: If you’re looking for a fun story to track this year, how about St. Thomas (No. 274)? The Tommies are the first men’s team in nearly 30 years to jump directly from D-III to D-I, becoming the second D-I program in Minnesota. Coach Johnny Tauer has a PhD in social psychology, is a tenured member of the St. Thomas faculty and runs the Princeton offense.