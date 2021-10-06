In the News: Smaller Products, Rising Prices - Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

Marketing professor Kim Sovell comments for WCCO News on the "shrinkflation" that is occurring in grocery stores as brands attempt to conceal higher prices with smaller quantities of product.



From the article: “It’s really a way to conceal higher prices,” Sovell said. “We’re very deterred by price increases. We’ll switch brands. … We focus on cost over quantity. Cost over quality.”



Unless you have an old box in your cabinet at home to compare, you might not notice.



“We check prices every time we shop but we rarely check weight,” Sovell said.