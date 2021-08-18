In the News: St. Thomas football sets new course

Glenn Caruso, the head coach for St. Thomas football, is quoted in the Pioneer Press about how playing in the Pioneer League came down to what was best for the university, not just the football program.

“This whole thing (moving to Division I) is part of a greater good,” Caruso said. “If you think about what we’ve been as a school — stalwart, yet entrepreneurial — that’s unique. The profile of this move fits in with that. It’s the next logical step in the journey that is the University of St. Thomas."