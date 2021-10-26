In the News: St. Thomas men’s hockey picks up first Division I win

St. Thomas men's hockey head coach Rico Blasi as well as players Peter Thome and Luke Manning were quoted by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press on an article about the team's first D-I victory on its home ice.



From the Article: One night after letting a winnable game slip away, the St. Thomas men’s hockey team defeated Ferris State 5-2 on Saturday night at St. Thomas Ice Arena for its first win on the Division I level.



After opening the season with seven straight losses, the Tommies played their most complete game of the season. Goaltender Peter Thome was rock solid for the second straight game, and

the offense, led by two goals from Luke Manning, delivered its highest scoring output of the season.