In the News: St. Thomas Men's Hoops Ready for Jump to D-I

St. Thomas men's basketball head coach Johnny Tauer spoke with KSTP-TV on how the team has been preparing for their first D-I season, which will begin on Nov. 9.

Competing in the Summit League, the Tommies will travel to New York, Chicago and Seattle in their first month of D-I play, all places Tauer said have strong St. Thomas alumni bases.

About preparing for the season Tauer said: "Every day in practice is a gift. It's always true in college athletics, but I think even more so than ever before, these guys know that every single day is a special one. We're getting to do something that's a little historic and also, something that these guys will remember forever."