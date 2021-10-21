In the News: St. Thomas Rome Empower Semester Students Visit Southern Italy

The students visited a variety of the region’s most unique and interesting sites, such as the Museum of Paleolithic in the city of Isernia, the theater and Italic temple in the archeological site of Pietrabbondante and the archeological site and museum of Altilia (Sepino). They also visited the beautiful little town of Agnone and the Pontifical Bell Foundry, one of the oldest family businesses in Italy (goes back to 1339) and the town of Termoli on the south Adriatic coast of the country. And last, but not least, from Termoli they traveled along the "Costa dei Trabocchi" (coast of "Trabocchi," which are wooden structures for fishing without the use of boats) of Rocca San Giovanni in the province of Chieti in the Abruzzo region where they had a one-on-one interaction and a presentation by one of the fishermen of Trabocco Punta Tufano.