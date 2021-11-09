In the News: St. Thomas to break ground on new STEAM facility in May

For National STEM Day 2021, School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf spoke with KSTP-TV news about The Schoenecker Center, the new STEAM complex that will break ground at St. Thomas in the spring and open to students in fall 2024. The complex will serve those in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, all under one roof.

From the TV coverage: "This is a $100 million project that is a first of its kind for this region, and it's incredible," said Dean of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas Don Weinkauf.