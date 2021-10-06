In the News: Swimsuit designer applies Catholic Studies lesson – putting human dignity first and foremost

Alumna Catherine Huss '14 recently spoke to Catholic Spirit magazine and Practicing Catholic radio show about how her Catholic Studies major at the University of St. Thomas guided her in the founding of a women's swimwear company. The swimwear line features ethically made and fashionable designs that provide more coverage than the average swim suit.

From the article:

Catherine Huss '14

For years, Catherine Huss searched for a swimsuit that was flattering, on trend and modest — one that gave her a confident feeling. Not finding what she was looking for, the Minnesotan now living in San Diego decided to design swimwear and start her own company, Siena and Co. Swimwear.

In addition to having a fashion sense, Huss’ education helped prepare her for starting a swimwear company. She studied Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and, at the same time, apparel design at St. Catherine University, also in St. Paul. “I loved being able to study those two at the same time, kind of learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry, how to sew, how to construct and design and … all those elements of that industry,” she said.

To view Huss’ swimsuits, visit siena-co.com. Huss also posts on Instagram at siena_co.