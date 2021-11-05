In the News: The future of Minneapolis policing is on the ballot. Here's what you need to know.

Law professor Mark Osler's comments on the upcoming "Question 2" referendum which will determine the future of the Minneapolis police department are featured in an article by CBS News.



From the article: With these numbers in mind, Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, said, "That's with this system we have right now. So voting for the status quo is voting for what got us to that point."



Osler compared the dynamic between the police and the people of Minneapolis to a "dysfunctional marriage" that could potentially be ending in divorce on Tuesday. "We have a police force that has contempt for the people they serve — that's been expressed over and over and that dysfunctional marriage has to be changed somehow," he said.